Zacks: Brokerages Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to Post $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report $1.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.65. DaVita reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,843,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 1,723.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.54. 751,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,396. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

