Zacks: Brokerages Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to Post -$0.90 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($1.69). Delek US posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of DK traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,196. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 30.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

