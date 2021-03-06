Zacks: Brokerages Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.10). DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 2,862,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

