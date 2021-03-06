Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:E traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $24.22. 609,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,074. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 27.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in ENI by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 68,112 shares during the period.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

