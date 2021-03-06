Zacks: Brokerages Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Announce $2.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $2.09. Five Below reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.74.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $6,024,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $80,122,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $32,091,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 168,769 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 143,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 36.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,009,000 after purchasing an additional 137,543 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.36. 1,421,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,808. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $201.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.89. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.