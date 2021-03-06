Zacks: Brokerages Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). IMAX reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IMAX by 703.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,791. IMAX has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

