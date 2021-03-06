Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.46). Mattel reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of MAT opened at $20.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. Mattel has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,076.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 6,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mattel by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,228 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $17,550,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.