Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBA. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Desjardins cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 99.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 35.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,738,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,512,000 after purchasing an additional 184,541 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

