Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is ($0.62). Phillips 66 posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 109.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.11.

PSX traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.35. 3,367,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,586. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.91. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $295,857,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.