Zacks: Brokerages Expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. Proofpoint posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.68.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,575 shares of company stock worth $6,930,648 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Proofpoint by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFPT traded up $4.67 on Friday, reaching $119.07. The company had a trading volume of 662,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.37. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $140.91.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

