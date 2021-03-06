Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. Rexnord posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.71. 1,043,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $49.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Rexnord by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

