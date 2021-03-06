Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.11 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report sales of $15.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.36 billion and the highest is $16.35 billion. The Boeing posted sales of $16.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $80.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.36 billion to $86.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $89.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.36 billion to $94.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing stock opened at $223.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.03. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $264.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

