Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. The Carlyle Group also posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of CG stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,038. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock worth $35,886,412.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

