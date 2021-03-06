Zano (ZANO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.90 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Zano has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00003641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $18.90 million and $210,937.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,163.19 or 0.99857838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00038627 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00011505 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $490.69 or 0.00996662 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.41 or 0.00425345 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00307519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00080905 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00039919 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005946 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,569,984 coins and its circulating supply is 10,540,484 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.