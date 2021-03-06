ZB Token (ZB) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000827 BTC on exchanges. ZB Token has a total market cap of $189.00 million and approximately $15.99 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00774652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00026192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00030623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00043032 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.