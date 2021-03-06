ZBG Token (ZT) Market Capitalization Tops $9.75 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and $334,617.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZBG Token has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.98 or 0.00775284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00031258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00043587 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZT is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

