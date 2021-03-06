ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $29,025.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00249862 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057385 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00088809 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000066 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,134,647 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

