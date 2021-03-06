ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Hits $2.50 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $26,397.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.99 or 0.00252879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00057295 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00087913 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,134,133 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

