Zcoin (XZC) Price Reaches $4.23

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,454.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,656.08 or 0.03348693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.77 or 0.00371595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $505.85 or 0.01022857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.11 or 0.00412733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.91 or 0.00368006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.88 or 0.00250605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00023232 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

