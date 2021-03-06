Zeal Asset Management Ltd Makes New $93.05 Million Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,488,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,046,000. KE accounts for 18.1% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Zeal Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.17% of KE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEKE. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of BEKE stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.43. 11,907,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879,928. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

