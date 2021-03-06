Zeal Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Pinduoduo accounts for about 0.2% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.82. 11,132,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.26.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.