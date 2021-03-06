Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 843.5% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,943.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,368 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,197 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $478.15 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $516.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.44 and a 200-day moving average of $351.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.