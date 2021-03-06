Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,454 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Zebra Technologies worth $61,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 287,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $478.15 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $516.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total transaction of $191,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,368 shares of company stock worth $26,450,197. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

