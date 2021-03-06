Zeepin One Day Trading Volume Hits $16,875.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $226,981.32 and $16,875.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.17 or 0.00461770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00068369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00078179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00083096 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.08 or 0.00463636 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

