Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.87 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0723 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and $1.13 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 122,760,450 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

