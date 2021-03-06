Zen Protocol Price Tops $0.0542 on Major Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $986.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

