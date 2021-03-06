Zenfuse Trading 31.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $8.23 million and $1.25 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. One Zenfuse token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.70 or 0.00776181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00026003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00030638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Zenfuse Token Profile

ZEFU is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,234,056 tokens. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zenfuse Token Trading

