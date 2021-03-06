ZENZO Market Capitalization Achieves $961,275.61 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0694 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $961,275.61 and approximately $788.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00286419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002162 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012895 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.