ZENZO Price Hits $0.0765 on Major Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $758.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0765 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZENZO

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

