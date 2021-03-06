Zero Achieves Market Cap of $1.59 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $55,002.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00254433 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00057772 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00088465 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 114.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,729,772 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.