Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Tops $1,045.19

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $51,828.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $1,045.19 or 0.02119836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.91 or 0.00458183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00068151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00077688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00083436 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.10 or 0.00462625 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

