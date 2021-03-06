Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Tops $792.71 on Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $792.71 or 0.01662567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $767,940.96 and $18,191.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.00467672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00068688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078878 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00084041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.00460318 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

