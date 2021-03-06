Zero (ZER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $1.59 million and $55,002.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00254433 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00057772 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00088465 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 114.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,729,772 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

