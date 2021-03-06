ZeroSwap Market Capitalization Tops $23.88 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001510 BTC on major exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $23.88 million and $732,808.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.34 or 0.00468578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00068371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00078226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00084194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.87 or 0.00461267 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.