ZeroSwap (ZEE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.76 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $23.57 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.29 or 0.00459457 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00068395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00077538 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00083060 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.35 or 0.00459576 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

