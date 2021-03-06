Zetacoin (ZET) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $160,118.46 and approximately $8,633.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,548.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.88 or 0.01021402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.13 or 0.00364857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002698 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,584,592 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

