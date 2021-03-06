Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $439,194.32 and approximately $2,657.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00057577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.55 or 0.00781162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00043551 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

