Zilla (ZLA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,435.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $173,750.85 and $4,435.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilla has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.55 or 0.00761622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00059964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

