ZIMBOCASH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,624.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $12,624.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.22 or 0.00460579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00068552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00077443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00083376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00052763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.00461923 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,127,377,442 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

