ZKSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $137.76 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap token can currently be bought for $3.18 or 0.00006528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $626.91 million and $137.76 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00461249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00068116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00077543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00082818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.61 or 0.00461816 BTC.

ZKSwap Token Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

