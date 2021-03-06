Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $7.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,657,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after acquiring an additional 86,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

