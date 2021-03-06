Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Zoetis worth $39,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $145.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

