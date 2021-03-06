ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $16,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,564,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 494,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,541,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,208,156 shares of company stock valued at $270,874,314.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $172,472,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,891.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 36.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,163,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,729 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,407,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,719,000.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.