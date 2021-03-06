ZPER Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Million (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last week, ZPER has traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ZPER has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $1.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00068545 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002336 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 77.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

