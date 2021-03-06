ZrCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $73,167.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $73,167.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000746 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.12 or 0.00461308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00078139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00082921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00051014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.93 or 0.00465000 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.