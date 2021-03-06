Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65,500.12

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Zuflo Coin has a market cap of $65,500.12 and $23,194.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zuflo Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.66 or 0.00777248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Coin Profile

ZFL is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com . The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.