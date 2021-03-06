ZumCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.60 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $67.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 179.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

