Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 28th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Zuora stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,240. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zuora has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $33,763.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,911 shares of company stock worth $1,969,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Zuora by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Zuora by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Zuora by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 159,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

