Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stake Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,100 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Zuora worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zuora by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Zuora by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 414,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 273,565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zuora by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Zuora by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $33,763.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

ZUO opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

