Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Critical Analysis

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56% Helius Medical Technologies -2,716.85% -328.07% -201.87%

29.6% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Zynex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Zynex has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zynex and Helius Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 3 1 0 2.25 Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Zynex currently has a consensus target price of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 46.61%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Helius Medical Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynex and Helius Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $45.47 million 11.72 $9.49 million $0.28 52.68 Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million 19.12 -$9.78 million ($12.94) -0.96

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zynex beats Helius Medical Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

